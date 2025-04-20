Political Tensions Rise: Maharashtra's Future at Stake

BJP leader Nitesh Rane has posed a pointed question: did Uddhav Thackeray consult his wife, Rashmi Thackeray, before responding to the recent overtures from MNS chief Raj Thackeray? Speculation is brewing about a potential alliance between Uddhav and his estranged cousin, Raj, despite their past differences.

The political landscape in Maharashtra is charged with conjecture as Uddhav and Raj Thackeray hint at setting aside 'trivial issues' to collaborate for the Marathi people. In a podcast, Rane insinuates Rashmi played a pivotal role in driving a wedge between the cousins, eventually leading to Raj's departure from the Shiv Sena.

Rane remains unperturbed about the potential alliance between Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS, citing the BJP-led Mahayuti's decisive victory in Maharashtra as evidence of their robust electoral position.

(With inputs from agencies.)