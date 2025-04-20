Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise: Maharashtra's Future at Stake

BJP leader Nitesh Rane questions Uddhav Thackeray's decision-making in a potential alliance with Raj Thackeray's MNS. Speculations arise over whether Rashmi Thackeray's influence leads to Raj's exit from Shiv Sena and impacts political equations in Maharashtra. Rane emphasizes BJP's stronghold in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-04-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 15:57 IST
Political Tensions Rise: Maharashtra's Future at Stake
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Nitesh Rane has posed a pointed question: did Uddhav Thackeray consult his wife, Rashmi Thackeray, before responding to the recent overtures from MNS chief Raj Thackeray? Speculation is brewing about a potential alliance between Uddhav and his estranged cousin, Raj, despite their past differences.

The political landscape in Maharashtra is charged with conjecture as Uddhav and Raj Thackeray hint at setting aside 'trivial issues' to collaborate for the Marathi people. In a podcast, Rane insinuates Rashmi played a pivotal role in driving a wedge between the cousins, eventually leading to Raj's departure from the Shiv Sena.

Rane remains unperturbed about the potential alliance between Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS, citing the BJP-led Mahayuti's decisive victory in Maharashtra as evidence of their robust electoral position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025