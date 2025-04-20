Akhilesh Yadav Slams Yogi Adityanath Over Politicization of Mahakumbh Mela

Samajwadi Party Chief and Member of Parliament Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accusing him of transforming the Mahakumbh Mela into a political spectacle rather than maintaining its religious essence. In a media interaction, Yadav remarked, "They intended to turn this into a political Kumbh, not a religious one."

Yadav further alleged that there were plans to present Chief Minister Adityanath as the next prime ministerial candidate during the event. He stated, "Rumors suggest that during the Maha Kumbh, it was intended to announce his (CM Yogi Adityanath) candidacy for Prime Minister."

The Mahakumbh 2025 concluded on February 26, Maha Shivratri, with a massive turnout of over 66 crore 21 lakh devotees participating in the religious event. Earlier that day, Yadav also sharply criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for neglecting genuine public issues.

He pointed out, "This government is known for two things: pakora and bhagoda (fugitive). They suggest making pakoras to those seeking employment, and you're well aware of the fugitive who absconded with the nation's money." Yadav also took aim at the recently enacted Waqf Act, questioning its pertinence to the farmers' plight.

"Will the Waqf Bill's passage double farmers' incomes? These individuals aim to instigate trouble. Whenever there's unrest, the Bharatiya Janata Party is typically involved... This so-called Yogi Army, led by Yogi Ji, is determined to ruin Uttar Pradesh," he commented.

(With inputs from agencies.)