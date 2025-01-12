Left Menu

Coal India Ltd Ventures into Argentina: The Lithium Opportunity

Coal India Ltd (CIL) is expanding into Argentina as part of its strategic shift towards critical minerals. Focusing on lithium brine assets, CIL is seeking consultants for conducting due diligence in Argentina, aligning with clean energy trends and reinforcing its global presence in the mineral sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-01-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 11:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Coal India Limited (CIL) is setting its strategic sights on Argentina in a bold bid to diversify into critical minerals with a particular emphasis on lithium brine assets, as revealed by company officials on Sunday.

The move underlines the significant economic and strategic importance of minerals such as lithium, nickel, and cobalt. As a result, CIL is already exploring opportunities in resource-rich countries like Argentina, Australia, and Chile.

The state-owned mining giant is actively seeking experienced consultants to conduct technical due diligence on lithium brine assets located in Argentina. This due diligence will assess the potential financial, strategic, and geological viability of these important resources, with a view to supporting clean energy solutions and reducing reliance on coal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

