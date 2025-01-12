Left Menu

Dibang Power Project: A Catalyst for Arunachal Pradesh's Economic Growth

The Dibang Power Project in Arunachal Pradesh, overseen by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, aims to boost the state's energy capacity and economy. Collaboration with local communities is key to its success. Infrastructure improvements and tourism growth are expected alongside the energy advancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 12-01-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 14:26 IST
Dibang Power Project: A Catalyst for Arunachal Pradesh's Economic Growth
  • Country:
  • India

The ambitious 2880-MW Dibang Power Project in Arunachal Pradesh is set to enhance the state's energy infrastructure significantly, driving economic growth in the region. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, during a site visit, emphasized the project's potential as a hallmark of perseverance and collaboration.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the state has successfully reallocated stalled projects to central public sector undertakings. Local communities and the youth have played a critical role in advancing the project's development, marking an essential step in harnessing Arunachal's rich hydropower resources.

The initiative, as highlighted by Mein, goes beyond energy production, aiming to catalyze economic development, boost tourism, and enhance connectivity, providing long-term benefits to the populace. Infrastructure proposals include improved access with a bypass road and boating routes, facilitating construction logistics. In a related development, Mein inaugurated a police station and laid a foundation for a war memorial heritage project in Dambuk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025