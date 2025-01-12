Dibang Power Project: A Catalyst for Arunachal Pradesh's Economic Growth

The ambitious 2880-MW Dibang Power Project in Arunachal Pradesh is set to enhance the state's energy infrastructure significantly, driving economic growth in the region. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, during a site visit, emphasized the project's potential as a hallmark of perseverance and collaboration.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the state has successfully reallocated stalled projects to central public sector undertakings. Local communities and the youth have played a critical role in advancing the project's development, marking an essential step in harnessing Arunachal's rich hydropower resources.

The initiative, as highlighted by Mein, goes beyond energy production, aiming to catalyze economic development, boost tourism, and enhance connectivity, providing long-term benefits to the populace. Infrastructure proposals include improved access with a bypass road and boating routes, facilitating construction logistics. In a related development, Mein inaugurated a police station and laid a foundation for a war memorial heritage project in Dambuk.

