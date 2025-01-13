Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Asian markets experienced a decline on Monday, influenced by strong U.S. payroll data that pushed up bond yields and challenged high equity valuations at the onset of the earnings season. The robust jobs report impacted U.S. rate cut expectations, raising the urgency for upcoming consumer price figures.

Heightening market unrest was a jump in oil prices to a four-month high, attributed to dwindling Russian crude shipments as the U.S. tightened sanctions. Investors have lowered their expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts, now forecasting a terminal rate around 4.0% for 2025, reflecting a hawkish economic stance.

This environment poses significant implications for corporate earnings, as higher bond yields increase the relative attractiveness of risk-free debt over equities and other assets. Key U.S. banks, including Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, and JPMorgan, will report earnings soon, providing further insights into the economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)