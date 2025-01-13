Maha Kumbh 2025: A Confluence of Faith and Culture Begins

The Maha Kumbh 2025 commenced on Monday with an impressive turnout of 40 lakh devotees taking a holy dip at the Sangam by 8:00 AM, as reported by the Uttar Pradesh government. This 45-day sacred festival, known for being the largest human gathering in history, is expected to attract over 40 crore attendees.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his admiration for the initiation of Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. In a message shared on X, PM Modi described the occasion as a 'very special day' for millions who hold Indian values and culture dear, celebrating a gathering that reflects the nation's timeless spiritual heritage.

Heightened security measures are in place, with personnel patrolling by boats and horses to ensure the safety of attendees. NDRF and water police have been stationed strategically. Additionally, traffic authorities have devised a detailed plan for smooth vehicular movement, ensuring a seamless experience for those participating in the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)