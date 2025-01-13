Left Menu

Maha Kumbh 2025: A Confluence of Faith and Culture Begins

The Maha Kumbh 2025 has started with millions of devotees taking a holy dip in the Sangam in Prayagraj. The 45-day event is projected to draw a historic crowd of over 40 crore people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised its commencement, highlighting the festival's embodiment of India's spiritual heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 10:09 IST
Devotees gather to take holy dip at Sangam. (Photo source: Prayagraj District Administration). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maha Kumbh 2025 commenced on Monday with an impressive turnout of 40 lakh devotees taking a holy dip at the Sangam by 8:00 AM, as reported by the Uttar Pradesh government. This 45-day sacred festival, known for being the largest human gathering in history, is expected to attract over 40 crore attendees.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his admiration for the initiation of Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. In a message shared on X, PM Modi described the occasion as a 'very special day' for millions who hold Indian values and culture dear, celebrating a gathering that reflects the nation's timeless spiritual heritage.

Heightened security measures are in place, with personnel patrolling by boats and horses to ensure the safety of attendees. NDRF and water police have been stationed strategically. Additionally, traffic authorities have devised a detailed plan for smooth vehicular movement, ensuring a seamless experience for those participating in the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

