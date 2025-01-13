Dal Lake Ices Over Amid Kashmir Cold Wave, As PM Modi Inaugurates Sonmarg Tunnel
Kashmir's Dal Lake is partially frozen as cold wave grips the region, with temperatures plunging to -5.1°C in Srinagar. Tourists embrace the chill, while PM Modi inaugurates the strategic Sonmarg Tunnel, boosting connectivity to Ladakh. Both developments mark significant events in the valley's frosty season.
- Country:
- India
Srinagar's iconic Dal Lake, a popular tourist attraction, developed a thin layer of ice amid a severe cold wave sweeping through the Kashmir valley. On Monday, the city's temperature dropped to a chilling -5.1 degrees Celsius during the coldest part of the day, as confirmed by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The icy spectacle drew tourists to the region, including Zubair from Delhi, who compared the biting cold twice as harsh as that of his hometown. "Visiting Kashmir is always a pleasant experience," he remarked, urging others not to cut short their trips due to the cold.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir saw the inauguration of the Sonmarg Tunnel. This 12-kilometer project, crucial for uninterrupted access to the Ladakh region, promises enhanced all-weather connectivity by avoiding landslide-prone areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dal Lake
- Kashmir
- cold wave
- Srinagar
- PM Modi
- Sonmarg Tunnel
- tourism
- weather
- connectivity
- Ladakh
ALSO READ
Our Constitution has stood test of time, it is our guiding light, I reached here because of it: PM Modi in Mann ki Baat.
PM Modi describes 'Maha Kumbh' as 'Maha Kumbh' of unity, asks the devout to return from it with resolve to banish hate, division from society.
India's Victory in Malaria Fight Lauded by PM Modi
PM Modi Honors Cinematic Legends in Last 2024 Mann Ki Baat
Rajasthan Sets Sights on Boosting Tourism and Economic Growth