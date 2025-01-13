Dal Lake Ices Over Amid Kashmir Cold Wave, As PM Modi Inaugurates Sonmarg Tunnel

Srinagar's iconic Dal Lake, a popular tourist attraction, developed a thin layer of ice amid a severe cold wave sweeping through the Kashmir valley. On Monday, the city's temperature dropped to a chilling -5.1 degrees Celsius during the coldest part of the day, as confirmed by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The icy spectacle drew tourists to the region, including Zubair from Delhi, who compared the biting cold twice as harsh as that of his hometown. "Visiting Kashmir is always a pleasant experience," he remarked, urging others not to cut short their trips due to the cold.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir saw the inauguration of the Sonmarg Tunnel. This 12-kilometer project, crucial for uninterrupted access to the Ladakh region, promises enhanced all-weather connectivity by avoiding landslide-prone areas.

