Madhya Pradesh Mulls Liquor Ban in Religious Cities

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announces plans to revise policies in religious cities, possibly banning liquor sales. Influenced by seers' suggestions, the government aims to foster a spiritual environment. Yadav also oversees a significant water project in Ujjain to benefit the Kshipra river and local populace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 12:15 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav revealed that the state government is considering revising its policies in religious cities, potentially banning liquor sales. This initiative comes after numerous suggestions from seers, with the government taking these into serious consideration.

CM Yadav explained that as the current budget year concludes, the government acknowledges the importance of amending policies in religious zones, aiming to address public complaints about maintaining their sanctity. The decision is expected soon, reflecting the administration's commitment to preserving the religious environment.

In addition, CM Yadav is set to oversee the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony for a Rs 614 crore project at Sevarkhedi-Silarkhedi in Ujjain, with Union Minister CR Patil in attendance. The project promises to stabilize water levels in the Kshipra river, offering ample drinking water for locals and ensuring spiritual observances during Simhastha 2028 are fulfilled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

