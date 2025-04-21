Madhya Pradesh CM Emphasizes Water Conservation with Holy Dip and Cleanup in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday took part in religious and environmental activities aimed at promoting water conservation at Ram Ghat in Ujjain district. During his visit, Yadav took a holy dip in the Shipra river, conducted Shramdaan, and paid tribute to Safai mitras, underscoring the importance of maintaining clean water resources.

Addressing reporters, CM Yadav spoke passionately about the ongoing Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan, which runs from March to June. He emphasized how Madhya Pradesh's river systems, including the Narmada and Ken Betwa rivers, connect and benefit neighboring states, stressing the collective responsibility in protecting and enhancing water resources and awareness.

In social media posts, Yadav mentioned his hopes for the blessings of Maa Shipra on the state's residents, enhancing prosperity and peace. He highlighted the role of water conservation as a key element for future development, urging a united effort between the government and public in sustaining the essential natural resource.

