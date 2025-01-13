Norway's Hydro Completes Hydrovolt Acquisition

In a strategic move, Norway's Hydro announced on Monday its agreement to purchase the remaining shares in the battery recycling company Hydrovolt. The acquisition, valued at 78 million Norwegian crowns ($6.79 million), comes from a deal with the Swedish battery manufacturer Northvolt.

This transaction represents a key step in Hydro's strategy to expand its portfolio within the sustainable and environmentally friendly battery recycling sector. Hydrovolt, already a notable name in the industry, is expected to boost Hydro's capabilities and market presence significantly.

The agreed price reflects the companies' confidence in the potential of battery recycling as a critical component of the renewable energy landscape. This move aligns with broader industry trends focusing on sustainability and reducing carbon footprints.

