Saudi Arabia's Bold Move to Monetize Minerals

Saudi Arabia is gearing up to capitalize on its mineral wealth, with plans announced by the energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, to monetize all minerals, including uranium. This strategic move is expected to place the kingdom on the map as a major player in the global minerals market.

Speaking at an industry conference in Dhahran, Prince Abdulaziz revealed the kingdom's intentions to not only extract but also enrich uranium. This step is set to transform the mineral into yellow cake, a crucial component in nuclear energy production, thereby increasing its commercial value.

The minister's announcement signals a shift towards leveraging natural resources for economic gain, reflecting Saudi Arabia's broader goals of diversifying its economy beyond oil. The implications of this initiative could be profound, impacting the global supply chain and advancing the country's nuclear capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)