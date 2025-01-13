Rungta Steel Expands to Conquer India's Water Infrastructure with DI Pipes

Rungta Steel, a prominent name in India's steel industry, has embarked on producing ductile iron pipes from its Chaliyama Steel Plant. This strategic move marks a significant expansion of its offerings, building on its reputation for quality TMT bars and more. The production of DI Pipes is set to redefine the brand's standing as a preferred choice in the sector.

DI Pipes, crafted through advanced treatment techniques involving pure magnesium, promise superior strength and durability. These features make them essential for high-pressure water supply systems and industrial projects. With added protective coatings and leak-proof joints, Rungta ensures reliability in transporting potable water and supporting sewerage infrastructure.

With these enhancements, Rungta Steel is not only expanding its product portfolio but also reinforcing its leadership position in shaping India's water infrastructure. Guided by a philosophy of 'EKDUM SOLID,' the company continues to set industry benchmarks while staying committed to innovation and customer satisfaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)