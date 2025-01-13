Punjab CM Announces Rs 2 Crore Aid for Fallen Constable's Family

In a heartfelt acknowledgment of bravery and sacrifice, Punjab's Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav extended public thanks to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for announcing a Rs 2 crore financial aid package for the family of the late Constable Harshvir Singh, who died on duty. The officer lost his life following a tragic collision on the Patiala-Bhawanigarh road.

According to DGP Yadav, the package includes an ex-gratia grant of Rs 1 crore from the Punjab government and an additional Rs 1 crore from the Punjab Police Welfare Insurance sponsored by HDFC Bank. This gesture underlines the state's support for its fallen heroes, as reiterated by Yadav on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The fatal incident occurred when a high-speed vehicle hit Singh's SSF vehicle in Sangrur district, resulting in critical injuries to Singh, who later succumbed during medical treatment. His colleague, Officer Mandeep Singh, was also injured. Chief Minister Mann confirmed these details, emphasizing the government's solidarity with martyrs and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)