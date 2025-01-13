Delhi Police's 'Operation Prahaar': A Strategic Strike Against Crime

In a decisive move to combat organized crime, the Delhi Police's Outer District spearheaded 'Operation Prahaar,' a comprehensive week-long campaign held from January 6 to January 12, 2025. This operation, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sachin Sharma, aimed at dismantling networks involved in illicit liquor supply, narcotics trafficking, illegal arms dealing, and gambling syndicates.

DCP Sachin Sharma reported substantial seizures of arms and ammunition during this period. A targeted crackdown on illegal firearms led to the registration of 8 cases under the Arms Act and the arrest of 10 suspects. Authorities confiscated four country-made pistols, an additional pistol, five live cartridges, an empty cartridge, and three button-actuated knives. Furthermore, stolen properties, including a motorcycle, a scooty, and a stolen mobile phone, were recovered.

Coordinated raids throughout vulnerable locations effectively disrupted illegal gambling operations. The initiative saw the registration of 10 cases under the Delhi Public Gambling Act, resulting in the detention of 40 individuals and the seizure of Rs1,11,280 in cash along with gambling paraphernalia such as satta slips, notepads, and playing cards. Efforts to dismantle illegal liquor networks led to 41 cases under the Delhi Excise Act, leading to the arrest of 39 bootleggers and suppliers and the confiscation of 11,963 quarters of illicit liquor, 17 bottles of beer, two cars, another vehicle, and a motorcycle.

As part of the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan,' the operation also targeted drug traffickers. This sub-campaign registered 7 cases under the NDPS Act, resulting in the arrest of six individuals and the seizure of 4.235 kg of ganja and 22 grams of smack. Utilizing human and technical intelligence, the operation ensured the capture of a proclaimed offender, underscoring the department's commitment to justice.

Moreover, preventive measures were enforced across the Outer District. A total of 227 individuals were fined for drinking in public under Section 40A of the Delhi Excise Act, while 136 were booked under Sections 107/151 of the CrPC and related laws. Additionally, 72 individuals faced charges under the Delhi Police Act for various violations. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)