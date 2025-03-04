Left Menu

Karnataka Assembly Moves to Curb Illegal Liquor Sales in Rural Areas

Karnataka's Legislative Assembly Speaker, U T Khader, instructed Excise Minister R B Thimmapur to address illegal liquor sales across rural areas. Khader urged jurisdictional officials to halt these sales and warned of action if they don't comply. The government's sales target policy has been criticized for exacerbating the issue.

Karnataka's Legislative Assembly took a firm stance on Tuesday against the illegal sale of liquor in rural regions, led by Speaker U T Khader. Khader directed Excise Minister R B Thimmapur to ensure jurisdictional officials crack down on the issue and promised strict action against non-compliance.

During the legislative session, MLAs expressed dissatisfaction with Thimmapur's responses to Congress MLA Koujalagi Mahantesh Shivanand's inquiries. Minister Thimmapur highlighted ongoing government efforts, including awareness campaigns and punitive measures, to curb unlawful liquor sales.

Criticism during the session also targeted the state's sales target policy, with JD(S) leader C B Suresh Babu and BJP's Sunil Kumar and Siddu Savadi highlighting its role in promoting the illegal trade. Accusations were leveled against excise officials suspected of complicity through bribes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

