China's Maritime Leap: Amphibious Assault Ship Meets Uncrewed Combat

The Chinese navy has made strategic advancements by launching the Type 076 amphibious assault ship, which also functions as a drone carrier. This development, officially confirmed by a navy commander, marks China's commitment to enhancing its uncrewed combat capabilities.

The integration of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) with the Type 076 and other naval vessels signifies a pivotal shift in military operations. The move was highlighted in an interview with PLA naval commander Chi Jianjun, aired on state broadcaster CCTV.

Chi Jianjun, who commands the Type 055 stealth guided-missile destroyer Nanchang, emphasized that incorporating drone technology is now a fleet-wide initiative. He noted the undeniable trend towards uncrewed operations in modern warfare, underscoring the global shift in military strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)