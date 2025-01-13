India's Dairy Revolution: A Boon for Rural Economy

President Droupadi Murmu celebrated India's remarkable achievements in the dairy sector, describing them as extraordinary milestones in the rural economy. Her remarks came during the virtual inauguration of OMFED initiatives by the National Dairy Development Board from Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Murmu emphasized the importance of livestock in enhancing rural household incomes and praised government measures for breed development and genetic advancement. She noted the exceptional growth in milch cattle productivity over the last decade.

The president urged continued focus on animal health and emphasized that improving the quality and health of livestock can significantly contribute to building a healthier India.

