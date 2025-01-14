Mission Mausam: Celebrating 150 Years of Meteorological Excellence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 'Mission Mausam' to commemorate the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) 150th anniversary. Recognizing IMD as a cornerstone of India's scientific evolution, PM Modi also launched a postage stamp and coin to celebrate its achievements.

In his address, PM Modi emphasized the critical role the IMD has played in India's scientific progress over the century and a half. He highlighted the introduction of the National Meteorological Olympiad designed to engage young Indians with IMD's historic journey, noting the enthusiastic participation of thousands of students.

PM Modi highlighted India's strides in science and technology, particularly in meteorology, recognizing the rapid expansion of modern infrastructure, such as Doppler weather radar and automatic weather stations. He expressed pride in advancements like India's meteorological observatories in Antarctica and reinforced India's commitment to a sustainable future with 'Mission Mausam'.

On Makar Sankranti, a day of personal significance for him, PM Modi praised the cultural importance and ingenuity of the IMD established on this day in 1975. Complementing the celebration, he released a commemorative coin and the 'Vision 2047' document, further cementing India's dedication to scientific innovation.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh underscored the IMD's advancements, citing a substantial improvement in weather forecast accuracy and the expansion of radar networks from a handful to 39 since PM Modi took office, reflecting India's growing emphasis on scientific infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)