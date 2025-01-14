Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Ensures Peaceful Maha Kumbh Mela with Robust Arrangements

The Uttar Pradesh government is closely monitoring Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj. Over 16 million devotees participated on the first day, with comprehensive safety measures in place. Authorities report peaceful proceedings, supported by extensive security and technological tools, ensuring safe pilgrimages amidst sprawling crowds.

UP Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government is maintaining vigilant oversight of the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, according to Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad. Asserting the administration's preparedness, he emphasized the peaceful and orderly movement of devotees attending this massive religious gathering.

On the first day alone, approximately 16 million devotees from around the world took part in the 'Snan' at the sacred Triveni Sangam, marking a successful start to one of the world's largest religious events. The government has established a control room for monitoring, underscoring the enormity of the Maha Kumbh 2025, anticipated as a significant social, religious, and spiritual congregation.

Extensive security measures include 60,000 personnel deployed for public safety, with digital navigation and payment systems in place to streamline processes. Advanced technology like AI tools further enhances crowd management, ensuring seamless and secure pilgrimage experiences for millions, while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his congratulations to the devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

