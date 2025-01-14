Mystery Surrounds Russian 'Shadow Fleet' in Baltic Pipeline Incident

Speculation grew on Tuesday regarding a Russian 'shadow fleet' ship potentially circling the Baltic Pipe gas pipeline. Polish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pawel Wronski confirmed the ministry has no information on such movements.

Earlier, Polish state broadcaster TVP World reported, based on a foreign ministry source, the sighting of a ship near the critical subsea pipeline.

This pipeline provides a vital link for gas transportation from Norway to Poland, raising concerns over security and energy supply stability amidst these claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)