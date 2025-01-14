Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Russian 'Shadow Fleet' in Baltic Pipeline Incident

Reports emerged of a Russian 'shadow fleet' ship allegedly circling the Baltic Pipe gas pipeline, though Polish Foreign Ministry's Pawel Wronski stated no current information supports this claim. TVP World, citing unnamed sources, indicated the presence of the ship near the subsea pipeline linking Norway and Poland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 14-01-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 16:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Poland

Speculation grew on Tuesday regarding a Russian 'shadow fleet' ship potentially circling the Baltic Pipe gas pipeline. Polish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pawel Wronski confirmed the ministry has no information on such movements.

Earlier, Polish state broadcaster TVP World reported, based on a foreign ministry source, the sighting of a ship near the critical subsea pipeline.

This pipeline provides a vital link for gas transportation from Norway to Poland, raising concerns over security and energy supply stability amidst these claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

