Left Menu

Laxmi Dental IPO Attracts Strong Investor Interest

Laxmi Dental Ltd's IPO was oversubscribed 16.02 times on the second day, with non-institutional investors leading the charge. The company aims to raise funds for debt repayment and business expansion, while its shares are set to list on BSE and NSE soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 17:42 IST
Laxmi Dental IPO Attracts Strong Investor Interest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The initial public offering (IPO) of Laxmi Dental Ltd witnessed substantial investor interest, achieving an oversubscription rate of 16.02 times by the second day of bidding, as reported on Tuesday. The IPO received bids for over 14 crore shares, dwarfing the 89.7 lakh shares on offer, according to NSE data.

Non-institutional investors emerged as front-runners, subscribing 37.41 times their allocated quota, while the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portion saw 29.47 times subscription. Moreover, the segment reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) garnered 84 per cent subscription.

Laxmi Dental's public offer had attracted full subscription minutes after opening on Monday and concluded that day with a subscription rate of 5.28 times. With financial backing from OrbiMed, the IPO has already raised over Rs 314 crore from anchor investors, and features a price range of Rs 407 to Rs 428 per share.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025