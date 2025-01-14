Choice International Partners with StockBee for AI-Driven Financial News

Left Menu

Choice International's broking arm has partnered with AI-powered financial news platform StockBee to provide access to real-time financial news. This integration marks a first in the broking industry and offers Choice's customers institutional-grade market intelligence, previously limited to large financial institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 17:59 IST
Choice International's broking division announced a groundbreaking partnership with the AI-powered financial news platform StockBee on Tuesday. This collaboration provides investors and traders with access to real-time financial news, setting Choice apart as the only stock broking firm to offer such a service.

The strategic integration allows Choice's customers to utilize StockBee's advanced AI technology, which processes large volumes of financial data per second. This capability empowers investors to make timely, informed decisions, according to a statement from Choice Equity Broking.

'Our collaboration with StockBee is not merely a partnership; it's an industry-first initiative that delivers institutional-grade market intelligence to retail investors,' said Choice International CEO and Executive Director Arun Poddar. 'This ensures our clients have access to tools previously available only to larger financial entities.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

