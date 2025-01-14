FDA Pushes Front-of-Package Nutrition Labels to Combat Chronic Diseases

In a significant move, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has proposed that nutrition labels be displayed prominently on the front of food packages. This initiative, part of the Biden administration's final efforts, aims to assist consumers in making healthier dietary choices and tackling the nation's rampant chronic disease crisis.

The proposal, if adopted, would require food companies to disclose levels of saturated fat, sodium, and added sugars directly on the front packaging. These nutrients contribute to chronic illnesses when consumed excessively, aligning with the World Health Organization's guidelines advocating for straightforward nutritional information.

While countries like Chile and Australia have already implemented similar labeling systems, the FDA believes this change will make it easier for Americans to select healthier options at a glance. However, food giants like PepsiCo and Kraft Heinz have not yet commented on the proposed regulations. Critics assert that it's a necessary step towards holding companies accountable for their impact on public health.

(With inputs from agencies.)