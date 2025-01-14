The Importance of Honoring Armed Forces Veterans: A Discussion with Major General Dhruv C Katoch

Major General Dhruv C Katoch (Retired) underscored the critical importance of honoring army veterans to elevate morale among the defense forces. In a statement to ANI, Katoch lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for implementing the One Rank One Pension scheme, which he believes is pivotal in fortifying the armed forces.

Katoch elaborated on the significance of national acknowledgment for armed forces' contributions, noting that nations valuing their veterans see a boost in the spirit among currently serving personnel. He also highlighted that Army Day, celebrated on January 15th, commemorates the transition of army command from British to Indian hands in 1949.

The retired Major General praised PM Modi's personal involvement in veteran affairs, citing the Prime Minister's efforts in celebrating key festivals and days with troops at border areas. Modi's commitment, according to both Katoch and Modi himself, validates the veterans' heroism, their sacrifice, and steadfast dedication to duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)