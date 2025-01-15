Political Leaders Celebrate Mayawati's 69th Birthday

Prominent political figures in Uttar Pradesh marked Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati's 69th birthday with heartfelt messages and best wishes. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav were among those who paid tribute to her on this special occasion.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to social media platform X to offer birthday wishes, praising Mayawati's contributions and hoping for her long life and health under divine grace. 'Heartfelt birthday wishes to the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Ms. Mayawati. I pray to Lord Shri Ram for your long life and excellent health,' he stated.

A host of other politicians, including Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, echoed these sentiments, underscoring Mayawati's enduring impact in Indian politics, particularly in championing the interests of marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)