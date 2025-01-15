India's Naval Milestones: Strengthening Security with Self-Reliance

On Wednesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaffirmed the Indian government's commitment to strengthening national security and achieving self-reliance in the defence sector. At an event commissioning three advanced warships—INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer—Singh emphasized the goal of modernizing the armed forces and enacting significant reforms by 2025. He highlighted the increasing strategic importance of the Indian Ocean Region.

'Improving India's security system and securing self-reliance in defence has been a key priority for the Prime Minister,' Singh stated. 'The commissioning of these ships signifies a milestone for the Indian Navy and demonstrates India's formidable presence in the Indian Ocean Region.' The Defence Minister stressed the region's long-standing economic and strategic significance, noting that it has grown increasingly crucial in today's rapidly evolving global context.

Singh further explained that a significant portion of global trade traverses the Indian Ocean, making it a focal point for international power dynamics and illicit activities such as drug smuggling and terrorism. He underscored India's enduring economic and geostrategic interests within the area and noted that over 75 per cent of the components for INS Surat and INS Nilgiri are domestically produced. 'Our modernization efforts are progressing rapidly,' Singh remarked. 'We are not only producing large platforms domestically but also focusing on cost-effective systems to enhance our armed forces' capabilities swiftly.' He announced 2025 as the 'Year of Reforms' for the Ministry of Defence and the armed forces, aiming to elevate India's defence sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)