India's Naval Might: A New Era of Indigenous Maritime Defense

Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduces three new indigenously built Indian Navy combatants, enhancing maritime defense. INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer, reflecting India's advanced naval capabilities and commitment to regional security, reinforce India's position as a responsible nation in the Global South.

India's Naval Might: A New Era of Indigenous Maritime Defense
CNS Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a significant boost to India's maritime defense, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dedicated three indigenously built naval combatants to the nation. The three vessels — INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer — mark a historic addition to the Indian Navy's fleet, being the first time a destroyer, frigate, and submarine have been simultaneously commissioned.

Chief of the Navy Staff, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, emphasized the enhanced capabilities and security these platforms bring to India's maritime interests. He praised the high operational tempo maintained by the Navy which furthers national interests, aligning with the Prime Minister's vision of SAGAR - 'Security and Growth for All in the Region'.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted India's growing global recognition as a reliable and responsible maritime power. Stressing India's focus on development over expansionism, he reiterated the country's commitment to an open and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, reflected in the indigenous capabilities of the new naval assets.

