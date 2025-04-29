Spain's Electricity Crisis: A Nationwide Blackout

Spain faced a severe power outage on Monday that left the Iberian Peninsula in the dark, affecting millions across the country. The grid operator quickly mobilized to restore electricity to about half of the affected areas.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez reassured the nation in a televised address that the remaining regions should see power restored by Tuesday. He emphasized the ongoing efforts to resolve the crisis efficiently.

As the authorities continue to investigate, no potential cause for the blackout has been ruled out. The focus remains on understanding the root of the problem to prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)