Spain's Electricity Crisis: A Nationwide Blackout
A massive power outage left the Iberian Peninsula powerless, with Spain's grid operator managing to restore electricity to half the country. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced efforts were underway to fully restore power. The cause of the blackout remains unknown, as authorities explore all possible reasons.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 02:38 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 02:38 IST
Spain faced a severe power outage on Monday that left the Iberian Peninsula in the dark, affecting millions across the country. The grid operator quickly mobilized to restore electricity to about half of the affected areas.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez reassured the nation in a televised address that the remaining regions should see power restored by Tuesday. He emphasized the ongoing efforts to resolve the crisis efficiently.
As the authorities continue to investigate, no potential cause for the blackout has been ruled out. The focus remains on understanding the root of the problem to prevent future occurrences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
