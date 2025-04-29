Top CEOs to Convene at White House for Major Industry Talks
Top executives from Nvidia, Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly, and SoftBank are set to visit the White House to discuss various industry investments. The meeting, led by President Trump, includes representatives from defense, tech, healthcare, and consumer products industries, highlighting U.S. investments in his second term.
High-profile executives from Nvidia, Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly, and SoftBank Group are among those scheduled for a significant visit to the White House on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg News. These industry leaders are expected to engage in discussions with government officials about crucial investments.
The report, citing an anonymous White House source, mentioned that the gathering will feature representatives from various sectors, including defense, technology, healthcare, and consumer products. This initiative aims to spotlight the U.S. investments announced during the initial 100 days of President Donald Trump's second term.
In attendance, alongside the tech and healthcare giants, will be firms and investment funds from diverse sectors, underscoring the broad economic strategies being embarked on during this period of renewed growth and development.
