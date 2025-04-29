New Law Aims to Enhance School Safety in Georgia

In a bid to bolster school safety following a tragic shooting at Apalachee High School, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has signed a new law. The legislation aims to improve communication between police and schools and mandates the provision of panic buttons in schools.

The law, influenced by the belief that warning signs preceding the recent tragedy were overlooked, also establishes mental health coordinators for students. Supporters, including the family of a slain teacher, see it as a critical step in preventing future violence.

Despite its passage, the law requires careful implementation without the appropriation of additional funds, emphasizing the need for collaboration among schools, law enforcement, and other agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)