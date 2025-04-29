Left Menu

New Law Aims to Enhance School Safety in Georgia

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a law to improve school safety after a tragic shooting at Apalachee High School. The law mandates police-school communication and mental health coordination while providing panic buttons for staff. It's a collaborative effort among various agencies to prevent future incidents.

Updated: 29-04-2025 02:51 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 02:51 IST
In a bid to bolster school safety following a tragic shooting at Apalachee High School, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has signed a new law. The legislation aims to improve communication between police and schools and mandates the provision of panic buttons in schools.

The law, influenced by the belief that warning signs preceding the recent tragedy were overlooked, also establishes mental health coordinators for students. Supporters, including the family of a slain teacher, see it as a critical step in preventing future violence.

Despite its passage, the law requires careful implementation without the appropriation of additional funds, emphasizing the need for collaboration among schools, law enforcement, and other agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

