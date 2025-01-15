Majestic Splendour: Indian Army Celebrates 77th Army Day in Pune

The Indian Army marked its 77th Army Day on Wednesday with grandeur at the Bombay Engineers Group and Centre Parade Ground in Pune, Maharashtra. This event represents the third occasion the Army Day Parade was held outside Delhi, aligning with the decision to extend its significance nationwide. Being hosted under the aegis of the Southern Command for the second time, with the first in Bangalore in 2023, the parade commenced with a Wreath Laying ceremony. There, General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), paid homage to soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country.

General Dwivedi, serving as the Reviewing Officer, received the salute during the parade expertly commanded by Major General Anurag Vij. The event was highlighted by the presentation of 52 prestigious awards, including 15 Sena Medals (Gallantry) and 37 Chief of Army Staff Unit Appreciations. These accolades honored the courage and dedication of personnel serving diligently across various commands. In his address, General Dwivedi expressed gratitude to the Indian Army ranks, veterans, and families, ensuring families of the fallen that their welfare is a priority.

He emphasized Pune's historical significance in military heritage and highlighted the commitment of soldiers in protecting borders and maintaining peace. Notably, this year's parade reflected advancements in the Army's operations, showcasing an array of vehicle-mounted contingents, technological innovations like the Robotic Mule and Drone Jammer Systems, and a fly-past by Sukhoi aircraft. The inclusion of special contingents from the Women's Corps of Military Police and Girls' NCC highlighted the growing inclusivity within the forces. This grand event also underscored the Army's crucial role in securing the nation as it journeys towards development.

