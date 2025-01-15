Left Menu

Tragic End: A Newlywed's Struggles and Societal Pressures

A 19-year-old newlywed girl died by suicide due to alleged harassment from her husband and in-laws over her complexion and English skills. The girl's family reported her distress after college professors noted her dejection. An investigation into the unnatural death is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 15-01-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 13:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old newlywed girl's life ended tragically in an apparent suicide near Kondotty, police reported, with claims of harassment regarding her complexion and English proficiency coming to light.

The girl's family revealed that she had been dealing with significant mental distress, exacerbated by comments from her husband and in-laws. This pressure reportedly began affecting her studies, as per her college professors.

The family further stated that, despite efforts to seek counseling and family intervention, the girl succumbed to the pressure. The police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

