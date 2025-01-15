Left Menu

U.S. Sanctions: Shaking Up the Global Oil Market

Latest U.S. sanctions on Russian and Iranian oil exports could shake up global supply chains, says the International Energy Agency. Effectiveness of previous sanctions underscores potential impact. Despite complexities, non-OPEC+ growth may balance out market disruptions, with oil demand forecasted to lag behind supply growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 15:19 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. sanctions targeting Russian oil, announced last Friday, are poised to cause significant disruptions in oil supply chains, according to a monthly report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) released on Wednesday. The agency's outlook indicates a likely surplus in the global market this year as supply growth outpaces demand.

Covering entities responsible for a substantial share of exports, new sanctions on Iran and Russia raise concerns about tightening crude balances. The IEA maintains its current supply forecasts, but acknowledges potential shifts in oil dynamics once the full impact of the sanctions is evident.

This latest crackdown affects over 160 tankers involved in Russian oil exports, a strategy proven effective in prior designations. Despite these pressures, the IEA believes non-OPEC+ supply growth and OPEC+ policy shifts could mitigate the risks, projecting an increase in global oil supply growth in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

