Saudi Maaden Unveils Promising Gold and Copper Finds
Saudi Maaden has announced that multiple intercepts of recoverable gold and copper have been found in exploration areas of Shayban El At Blocks 6 and 7. The assay results show significant gold mineralization at Wadi Al Jaww and both gold and copper at Jabal Shayban. The exploration is currently in its early stages.
In a groundbreaking announcement, Saudi Maaden has revealed the discovery of multiple intercepts of recoverable gold and copper in its exploration sites, Shayban El At Blocks 6 and 7.
The company reports that assay results demonstrate wide intersections of gold mineralization at Wadi Al Jaww and the presence of both gold and copper minerals at Jabal Shayban.
Although the exploration project is still in its infancy, Maaden's understanding of the mineralized zone is progressively developing.
