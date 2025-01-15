Saudi Maaden Unveils Promising Gold and Copper Finds

In a groundbreaking announcement, Saudi Maaden has revealed the discovery of multiple intercepts of recoverable gold and copper in its exploration sites, Shayban El At Blocks 6 and 7.

The company reports that assay results demonstrate wide intersections of gold mineralization at Wadi Al Jaww and the presence of both gold and copper minerals at Jabal Shayban.

Although the exploration project is still in its infancy, Maaden's understanding of the mineralized zone is progressively developing.

(With inputs from agencies.)