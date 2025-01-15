Left Menu

Bank of Maharashtra Posts 36% Profit Surge in Q3 2024

Bank of Maharashtra reported a 36% increase in net profit for Q3 2024, reaching Rs 1,406 crore, driven by rising interest income. The bank's total income increased to Rs 7,112 crore while reducing its NPAs. It also raised Rs 3,500 crore through Qualified Institutional Placements, decreasing government shareholding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 16:04 IST
Bank of Maharashtra Posts 36% Profit Surge in Q3 2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The state-owned Bank of Maharashtra has achieved a remarkable 36% increase in net profit for the third quarter ending December 2024, reporting a profit of Rs 1,406 crore. This growth is attributed to a substantial rise in interest income.

The Pune-based financial institution recorded a total income escalation to Rs 7,112 crore during the quarter, up from Rs 5,851 crore in the same period of the previous year. The bank's interest income rose to Rs 6,325 crore from Rs 5,171 crore year-on-year, as detailed in its latest regulatory filing.

The bank also succeeded in reducing its gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) to 1.80% and net NPAs to 0.2%. Further financial strengthening was achieved through raising Rs 3,500 crore via Qualified Institutional Placements, which resulted in a reduction of the Government of India's shareholding to 79.60% by the end of December 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025