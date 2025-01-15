Left Menu

Global Sanctions Tighten Grip, Trigger Surge in Oil Shipping Rates

Oil shipping rates have spiked due to U.S. sanctions on Russia and rising demand from Asia. Shell and other major entities are booking large carriers, driving up costs. The increase impacts rates across various routes, including Middle East to Asia and U.S. Gulf to China. Sanctions affect both crude and clean product tankers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 16:34 IST
Global Sanctions Tighten Grip, Trigger Surge in Oil Shipping Rates

Oil shipping rates are on the rise, driven by U.S. sanctions against Russia and a significant demand from Asian traders for Middle Eastern crude. Shell and China's Shenghong Petrochemical have booked large carriers at increased rates, heralding a surge in global freight costs.

The Worldscale index—a standard for calculating freight charges—has seen notable hikes. For instance, Chinese Unipec's booking spree of tankers from the Middle East to China pushed rates to WS70.45, an increase that equates to a 15% spike, elevating charter costs to $4.1 million.

Freight rates across various routes, including those from West Africa to China and U.S. Gulf to China, have similarly escalated. With additional sanctions, demand for long-range tankers may rise, although opinions differ on the long-term impact. Asian refiners are feeling the squeeze on their profit margins due to the higher transportation costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025