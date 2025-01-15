India Boosts Naval Power with Commissioning of Combat Ships and Submarine

In a significant boost to India's naval capabilities, three powerful combatants were commissioned in Mumbai, underscoring the country's growing strength in the Indian Ocean Region. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the historic nature of the induction of one submarine and two navy ships, naming the event a testament to India's advancing naval prowess.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the commissioning ceremony of INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer at Mumbai's Naval Dockyard. Rajnath Singh emphasized the strategic and economic significance of the Indian Ocean Region, noting the challenges of international power rivalries and illegal activities like smuggling and terrorism.

The Defence Minister reiterated the Indian government's priority under Modi's leadership to bolster national security and achieve defense self-reliance. With over 75% indigenous content in INS Surat and INS Nilgiri, India is advancing towards 'Aatmanirbharta' in defense. Optimistic about future reforms and modernization, Singh affirmed India's resolve to enhance its defense landscape by 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)