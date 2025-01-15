Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Inaugurates Landmark Bone Marrow Facility for Children

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak inaugurated a pioneering bone marrow transplant facility at Noida's PGICH. This public sector initiative marks a significant advancement in pediatric healthcare, offering state-of-the-art treatment previously limited to private hospitals. The facility represents a commitment to enhancing children's healthcare across the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 17:57 IST
Uttar Pradesh Inaugurates Landmark Bone Marrow Facility for Children
UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak at the inauguration of the bone marrow transplant department at PGICH Noida on Wednesday. (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride for public healthcare, Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak unveiled a new bone marrow transplant department at the Post Graduate Institute of Child Health (PGICH) in Noida, known as Child PGI. Describing it as a landmark initiative, Pathak highlighted that this facility is a rare public-sector provision in India, typically found only in private hospitals.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who also manages the health portfolio under the Yogi Adityanath administration, expressed that this is the largest government-run unit for pediatric bone marrow treatments nationwide. Pathak conveyed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in augmenting healthcare services in Uttar Pradesh, benefiting its 25 crore residents. Gautam Buddha Nagar's BJP MP Mahesh Sharma attended the ceremony.

In a message shared online, Pathak emphasized the significance of children's health as a national priority. The newly inaugurated 'Bone Marrow Transplantation and Cell Therapy Center' at PGICH aims to offer specialized care for pediatric health issues. As an autonomous entity under the UP government, PGICH aims to set a benchmark with facilities comparable to top Western children's hospitals, providing advanced healthcare, education, and research in pediatrics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025