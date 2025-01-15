Uttar Pradesh Inaugurates Landmark Bone Marrow Facility for Children

In a significant stride for public healthcare, Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak unveiled a new bone marrow transplant department at the Post Graduate Institute of Child Health (PGICH) in Noida, known as Child PGI. Describing it as a landmark initiative, Pathak highlighted that this facility is a rare public-sector provision in India, typically found only in private hospitals.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who also manages the health portfolio under the Yogi Adityanath administration, expressed that this is the largest government-run unit for pediatric bone marrow treatments nationwide. Pathak conveyed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in augmenting healthcare services in Uttar Pradesh, benefiting its 25 crore residents. Gautam Buddha Nagar's BJP MP Mahesh Sharma attended the ceremony.

In a message shared online, Pathak emphasized the significance of children's health as a national priority. The newly inaugurated 'Bone Marrow Transplantation and Cell Therapy Center' at PGICH aims to offer specialized care for pediatric health issues. As an autonomous entity under the UP government, PGICH aims to set a benchmark with facilities comparable to top Western children's hospitals, providing advanced healthcare, education, and research in pediatrics.

(With inputs from agencies.)