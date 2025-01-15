Left Menu

Laxmi Dental Ltd IPO Skyrockets with 113.97 Times Subscription

Laxmi Dental Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) experienced tremendous demand, oversubscribed by 113.97 times the offered shares. The IPO, backed by OrbiMed, raised over Rs 314 crore from anchor investors. Funds from the issue will address debt repayment and other business needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 18:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Laxmi Dental Ltd's initial public offering has made waves in the stock market, seeing a massive 113.97 times oversubscription on the closing day of bidding, according to National Stock Exchange data. Unexpectedly high demand was noted across all investor categories.

Non-institutional investors showed substantial interest, subscribing a remarkable 147.51 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers followed closely with 110.38 times subscription, while Retail Individual Investors subscribed at 74.41 times.

The IPO features a price band of Rs 407-428 per share. Proceeds from the fresh issue will go towards debt repayment, funding capital expenditures, and investing in subsidiary Bizdent Devices Pvt Ltd. Laxmi Dental shares will list on BSE and NSE, further promoting its extensive portfolio in dental products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025