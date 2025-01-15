Left Menu

EET Hydrogen Partners with ENKA for UK's Pioneering Low Carbon Hydrogen Project

Essar Energy Transition's EET Hydrogen secured a contract with ENKA for a low carbon hydrogen plant in Ellesmere Port, UK. The HPP1 project, with a 350 MW capacity, aims to capture 600,000 tonnes of CO2 annually. It's a crucial step in the UK's HyNet Cluster decarbonisation initiative.

Essar Energy Transition's EET Hydrogen has partnered with ENKA through a significant engineering, procurement, and construction contract for their cutting-edge low carbon hydrogen production plant at the Stanlow Manufacturing Complex in Cheshire, UK.

In a landmark announcement, the UK government revealed funding support for HPP1, positioning it as the nation's first substantial, low-emission hydrogen endeavor within the HyNet Cluster. The project boasts a 350 MW production capacity, set to capture 600,000 tonnes of CO2 annually, equating to the removal of nearly 250,000 cars from the road.

This agreement not only marks a groundbreaking step for the HPP1 initiative but also heralds significant progress for the UK's hydrogen industry, aiming to foster economic growth, safeguard jobs, and advance decarbonisation efforts in North West England's industrial sector.

