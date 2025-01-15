Indian Coast Guard's Heroic Sea Rescue: Stranded Passengers Saved

In a remarkable operation, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued 54 passengers, including women, children, and infants, from a stranded boat near Suhelipar Island. The rescue followed a distress call from the Lakshadweep Administration regarding an overdue boat that had set sail from Kavaratti Island.

The boat departed Kavaratti at 12:15 AM on Wednesday and was scheduled to reach Suhelipar Island by 9 AM. However, it suffered an engine failure mid-ocean, prompting an urgent Search and Rescue (SAR) mission by the ICG at approximately 2:30 PM. The ICG ship, reaching the adrift vessel four nautical miles from Suhelipar Island around 4:30 PM, safely embarked all passengers.

By 9 AM the next day, the passengers were transferred to the Lakshadweep Administration in Kavaratti. This incident underscores the critical need for adherence to safety protocols, such as avoiding overloading and ensuring life-saving equipment is aboard, as emphasized by the District Headquarters at Kavaratti.

(With inputs from agencies.)