Indian Coast Guard's Heroic Sea Rescue: Stranded Passengers Saved

The Indian Coast Guard successfully rescued 54 passengers from a stranded boat near Suhelipar Island. After receiving a distress call, they located the vessel suffering engine failure and safely transferred all passengers to Kavaratti Island, highlighting the importance of adhering to safety protocols at sea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 19:31 IST
Visuals of the rescue Pic/ @IndiaCoastGuard). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable operation, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued 54 passengers, including women, children, and infants, from a stranded boat near Suhelipar Island. The rescue followed a distress call from the Lakshadweep Administration regarding an overdue boat that had set sail from Kavaratti Island.

The boat departed Kavaratti at 12:15 AM on Wednesday and was scheduled to reach Suhelipar Island by 9 AM. However, it suffered an engine failure mid-ocean, prompting an urgent Search and Rescue (SAR) mission by the ICG at approximately 2:30 PM. The ICG ship, reaching the adrift vessel four nautical miles from Suhelipar Island around 4:30 PM, safely embarked all passengers.

By 9 AM the next day, the passengers were transferred to the Lakshadweep Administration in Kavaratti. This incident underscores the critical need for adherence to safety protocols, such as avoiding overloading and ensuring life-saving equipment is aboard, as emphasized by the District Headquarters at Kavaratti.

