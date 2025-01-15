Rajnath Singh Highlights Indian Army's Crucial Role in Nation's Transition on Army Day

On Army Day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh underscored the pivotal role of the Indian Army in addressing both internal and external challenges as the nation undergoes a significant transition phase. Speaking in Pune, Singh highlighted the army's contributions beyond traditional defense, emphasizing their involvement in managing internal crises and challenges.

He praised the army's legacy of defending the nation, acknowledging India's historical inclination for peace and progress. Singh cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of India becoming a developed nation by 2047, stressing that a strong defense system is essential for national security and growth.

Singh warned of the evolving nature of modern warfare, urging the Indian Army to prepare for future conflicts that may be more violent and unpredictable, involving unconventional and asymmetrical methods. He laid the foundation stone for the Army Paralympic Node, expressing confidence in its potential to inspire disabled soldiers, and announced reforms aimed at modernizing the army by 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)