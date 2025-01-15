Left Menu

Whitmer Warns Tariffs Could Cripple U.S. Auto Sector

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer cautions against potential 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, as proposed by President-elect Trump. She warns that such tariffs could harm the U.S. auto industry by increasing costs, damaging supply chains, and playing into China's hands by harming production lines and jobs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 22:02 IST
Whitmer Warns Tariffs Could Cripple U.S. Auto Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a stark warning on Wednesday, suggesting that proposed 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada could significantly jeopardize the U.S. auto industry.

Speaking in Detroit, Whitmer expressed concern that the tariffs, suggested by President-elect Donald Trump, could disrupt supply chains, raise vehicle prices, and ultimately benefit China. She emphasized that such a move would damage North American production lines, leading to job losses on both sides of the border.

Whitmer pointed out that auto parts often cross the border multiple times, and tariffs would increase costs for consumers. This sentiment was echoed by Ford CEO Jim Farley, who highlighted the global dependency of supply chains. Whitmer is actively engaging with Canadian officials to mitigate potential impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025