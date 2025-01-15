Whitmer Warns Tariffs Could Cripple U.S. Auto Sector

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a stark warning on Wednesday, suggesting that proposed 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada could significantly jeopardize the U.S. auto industry.

Speaking in Detroit, Whitmer expressed concern that the tariffs, suggested by President-elect Donald Trump, could disrupt supply chains, raise vehicle prices, and ultimately benefit China. She emphasized that such a move would damage North American production lines, leading to job losses on both sides of the border.

Whitmer pointed out that auto parts often cross the border multiple times, and tariffs would increase costs for consumers. This sentiment was echoed by Ford CEO Jim Farley, who highlighted the global dependency of supply chains. Whitmer is actively engaging with Canadian officials to mitigate potential impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)