Left Menu

Wall Street Surges as Inflation Eases and Bank Earnings Shine

Stock markets soared as inflation eased and major U.S. banks reported robust earnings. The S&P 500 hit a one-week high, buoyed by lower-than-expected core CPI data and strong financial results from JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, and Goldman Sachs. The market responded positively to a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 22:51 IST
Wall Street Surges as Inflation Eases and Bank Earnings Shine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's main indexes saw significant gains, with the S&P 500 reaching a one-week high following reports of lower-than-expected inflation and strong earnings from major U.S. banks. A report by the Labor Department indicated a smaller rise in the consumer price index than anticipated, offering some relief to investors.

The S&P 500 rose by 1.38%, with the Dow Jones and Nasdaq also experiencing notable increases. This bullish trend was supported by robust quarterly profits from major banks like JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, indicating a healthy financial sector.

Investors welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, potentially ending the prolonged Gaza conflict. This geopolitical development, coupled with positive economic indicators, contributed to the optimistic market outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025