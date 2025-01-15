Left Menu

Warm Embrace: Uttar Pradesh Cares for Its Needy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited night shelters, distributing blankets and food to residents. He ensured that adequate facilities were in place for all occupants. His proactive approach included direct interactions with people for feedback, showcasing a commitment to aiding the underprivileged during the winter months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 15-01-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 23:41 IST
Warm Embrace: Uttar Pradesh Cares for Its Needy
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to the streets, visiting night shelters across the state to personally distribute blankets and food to those in need.

In a bid to ensure no one is left out in the cold, he directed authorities to make certain that every individual has access to proper shelter and essentials during the harsh winter months.

During his surprise visit, Adityanath spoke directly with residents to gauge their satisfaction with the current provisions, affirming the government's dedication to supporting the less fortunate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025