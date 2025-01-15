Warm Embrace: Uttar Pradesh Cares for Its Needy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to the streets, visiting night shelters across the state to personally distribute blankets and food to those in need.

In a bid to ensure no one is left out in the cold, he directed authorities to make certain that every individual has access to proper shelter and essentials during the harsh winter months.

During his surprise visit, Adityanath spoke directly with residents to gauge their satisfaction with the current provisions, affirming the government's dedication to supporting the less fortunate.

