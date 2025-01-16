Market Surge: Inflation Data and Bank Earnings Fuel Stock Rally
U.S. stocks surged as core inflation data was lower than expected and U.S. banks posted strong earnings, fueling significant market gains. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq recorded their biggest increases in over two months, while the prospect of Fed interest rate cuts and recent global developments added to investor optimism.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 03:03 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 03:03 IST
In a significant market rally, U.S. stocks surged on Wednesday with all major indexes posting their largest daily percentage increases in over two months.
This surge was primarily driven by lower-than-anticipated core inflation data and robust earnings from major U.S. banks.
Notable gains were seen as investors anticipate potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement