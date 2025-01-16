Left Menu

Market Surge: Inflation Data and Bank Earnings Fuel Stock Rally

U.S. stocks surged as core inflation data was lower than expected and U.S. banks posted strong earnings, fueling significant market gains. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq recorded their biggest increases in over two months, while the prospect of Fed interest rate cuts and recent global developments added to investor optimism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 03:03 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 03:03 IST
Market Surge: Inflation Data and Bank Earnings Fuel Stock Rally
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant market rally, U.S. stocks surged on Wednesday with all major indexes posting their largest daily percentage increases in over two months.

This surge was primarily driven by lower-than-anticipated core inflation data and robust earnings from major U.S. banks.

Notable gains were seen as investors anticipate potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025