Unlocking Car Value: The Insurance Impact

Car insurance significantly influences the resale value of vehicles in India. Factors such as insurance claims history and the type of coverage can affect buyer perception and market value. Zurich Kotak General Insurance emphasizes comprehensive policies and high no-claim bonuses as strategies to enhance resale value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-01-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 11:38 IST
In the bustling automotive market of India, car insurance has emerged as a key factor in determining the resale value of vehicles. Zurich Kotak General Insurance highlights this often overlooked aspect, urging car owners to consider how their insurance choices can affect the future market value of their vehicles.

The influence of car insurance on resale value hinges on various elements, including the history of insurance claims and the type of coverage. Cars with a history of claims may be perceived as higher risk, reducing their market value. Conversely, comprehensive insurance coverage and a high no-claim bonus can increase resale value, signaling well-maintained vehicles to potential buyers.

For car owners looking to maximize resale value, avoiding minor claims, opting for comprehensive insurance, and maintaining transparency with potential buyers about insurance history are recommended practices. As the Indian automotive sector expands, understanding these dynamics offers a strategic advantage for sellers.

