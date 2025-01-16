Indian Oil Corp's First Sour Oil Purchase Since 2022
Indian Oil Corp has issued its first tender to purchase sour oil since March 2022. The company is seeking cargoes for loading in the first half of March, according to trade sources. This move marks a significant development in the energy sector.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 15:03 IST
In a strategic move, Indian Oil Corp has announced its first tender to acquire sour oil since March 2022. This development has been confirmed by trade sources.
The company is looking for cargoes that are scheduled for loading in the first half of March, indicating a renewed focus on sour oil procurement.
This tender is expected to impact the energy market, signaling a shift in Indian Oil's purchasing strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India declares 2025 as defence reforms year; lists simpler procurement, theaterisation as priorities
Government Sets Modest Wheat Procurement Target Amid Record Production Forecast
Soybean Procurement Deadline Extended in Key Indian States
Maharashtra Pushes for Extended Soybean Procurement and Agro Hub Development
India's Defence Procurement Policy: A Call for Pragmatic Solutions