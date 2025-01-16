Left Menu

Indian Oil Corp's First Sour Oil Purchase Since 2022

Indian Oil Corp has issued its first tender to purchase sour oil since March 2022. The company is seeking cargoes for loading in the first half of March, according to trade sources. This move marks a significant development in the energy sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 15:03 IST
Indian Oil Corp's First Sour Oil Purchase Since 2022
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move, Indian Oil Corp has announced its first tender to acquire sour oil since March 2022. This development has been confirmed by trade sources.

The company is looking for cargoes that are scheduled for loading in the first half of March, indicating a renewed focus on sour oil procurement.

This tender is expected to impact the energy market, signaling a shift in Indian Oil's purchasing strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025