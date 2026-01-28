Odisha Bandh Highlights Farmers' Plight Amid Paddy Procurement Issues

The eight-hour Odisha bandh, called by Navnirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) to address farmers' concerns over paddy procurement mismanagement, had a mixed impact on Wednesday. While railway services remained unaffected, road transport faced partial disruptions as protestors blocked roads in various districts.

As the shutdown, supported by opposition parties like Congress and CPI(M), unfolded, protestors blocked roads by burning tyres and closed businesses across the state to rally against the government's handling of farmer issues. Additional criticism was directed at the forced installation of smart meters and steep vehicular pollution penalties.

Protestors demanded a price of Rs 3,100 per quintal for paddy and called for curbing middlemen and millers' interference. In response to the bandh, the government deployed additional police forces and instructed district collectors to ensure law and order, while urging public cooperation.

