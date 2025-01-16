Kerala's Kerosene Boost: Major Allocation Increase for Fishermen

The Government has significantly increased Kerala's non-subsidised kerosene allocation for fishermen by 92.59% for the upcoming financial year, bringing the total to 1,248 kilolitres. The move follows an urgent request from Kerala's Food and Civil Supplies Department.

Minister of State for Tourism and Petroleum and Natural Gas, Suresh Gopi, announced the news on Thursday. Sharing the Union Petroleum Ministry's order, issued on January 15, he lauded the historic increase on social media platform X.

The Ministry of Petroleum confirmed the state's request dated October 5, 2024, was considered and granted the additional 600 kilolitres. This decision comes as welcome support to meet the special needs of Kerala fishermen in 2024-25.

(With inputs from agencies.)